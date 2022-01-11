The Lindsay City Council will consider how the city should use its federal American Rescue Plan funds and will also look at moving ahead on an ordinance, allowing food trucks to operate in the city.
The council will also look at an ordinance that would allow cannabis dispensaries to also conduct cannabis cultivation when it meets at 6 p.m. today.
Among the proposals for use of the ARP funds is an economic development coordinator who would oversee the Friday Night Market.
The City of Lindsay is receiving a little more than $3.2 million ARP funds. The city conducted a survey of residents on the priorities that should be funded by the ARP funds and an overwhelming majority — 68 percent of those who participated in the survey — listed water and sewer projects as the first priority for ARP funding.
With that in mind the city has laid out a budget for the council to consider when it comes to the city's use of ARP funds. The city has budgeted the little more than $3.2 million for what it refers to Priority I projects to receive ARP funds.
Based on the community survey more than half of the funds — $1.7 million — has been allocated to needed water and sewer projects in the community. The city has still identified an another $1.6 million in needed water and sewer projects as Priority II projects that could be potentially funded if there are any ARP funds left over.
Most of the rest of the ARP funds the council will consider would go to economic development — nearly $780,000.
That funding would go to such uses as grants for small businesses. The city has also proposed funding to go to its 5-year Downtown Revitalization plan and to pursuing retail, restaurant, grocery, apparel, home improvement, entertainment and hospitality businesses.
The city has also proposed ARP funds be used for an economic development coordinator who would oversee the Friday Night Market, as a primary liaison with vendors, local businesses and community organizations and also be in charge of the city's economic development and retail revitalization efforts.
ARP funds would also be used for downtown infrastructure projects, including clean up of public spaces, beautification efforts and property rehabilitation in the downtown area.
The city has identified 284 E. Hermosa as part of that effort to be refurbished for such uses as Community Services, Affordable Housing Services, Economic Development Services, and Revitalization/Stabilization of Community Improvement Services. The City intends to rehabilitate the property and pursue partnerships CSET and other local nonprofits and organizations.
As far as parks city staff has proposed $262,000 go toward the renovation and expansion of the historic Olive Bowl/Kaku Park. That's just a small portion of the $3 million needed for the site, which would include a new playground, softball and baseball fields, picnic areas and a walking path.
Also on tonight's agenda is a proposal for the city to be the Visalia Rawhide's Community Organization of the Game at a Saturday home game to promote the city's Olive Bowl/Kaku Park renovation efforts. The cost to the city would be $800 in which the city would receive 100 tickets to the Budweiser RedZone and would also be able to conduct a 50/50 drawing on behalf of the project.
As far as food trucks, the council has been looking at approving an ordinance since September that would establish regulations for how food trucks could operate in the city. The city has regulations for sidewalk vendors, but not for food trucks.
There has been support for establishing regulations for food trucks to operate in the city and revenue would also be generated to the city through licensing fees.
City staff is also recommending approval of an ordinance to permit cannabis cultivation by a cannabis dispensary that shall not exceed 20 percent of its gross leasable area.
Also on the agenda the council will consider its own pay. The city has proposed the mayor be paid the maximum allowed under state law for cities with a population under 35,000, $300 a month. City staff has also proposed the vice mayor receive a stipend of $275 a month and other council members receive $250 a month.
Council members don't receive health care or any other benefits. City staff stated it recommended the stipends based on research of comparable cities. “The increase is recommended based on a desire to accurately reflect the time, effort and meaningful contributions the City Council makes to the community.”
If approved the stipends would become effective in November.