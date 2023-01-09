Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.