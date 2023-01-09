Tuesday night will be host to the new year's first meeting of the Lindsay City Council, and in its agenda is the draft plan for the West Hermosa Street Corridor and Neighborhood Enhancement project.
According to the staff report, the project draft, which is just more than 100 pages long, is "focused on creating affordable mobility options and improvements that support active modes of transportation on West Hermosa Street from Highway 65 to Sweetbriar Avenue." The draft also includes recommendations for pedestrian and bicyclist improvements.
Now that a study of the area and community outreach has been conducted, the Council will discuss the findings on Tuesday. Recommendations for the project include high visibility crosswalks, enhanced lighting and upgrades to stormwater management.
The council is being asked to approve the draft plan for the project. If approved, the project will be funded through the 2020 – 2021 Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant.
Tuesday's agenda also includes a slated discussion regarding the Linda Vista Rehabilitation Project.
As reported in the agenda packet, QK Inc., the project engineering consultant, "has completed the project plans, specifications, and estimate for the
Linda Vista Rehabilitation Project and is ready to start the procurement process." However, the city is in the process of completing a Water Feasibility Study. Through the study, it has been determined the Linda Vista water main is a worrisome area for the city as the water pressure is under 20 pounds per square inch.
Staff has identified a potential solution by increasing the pipe size from six inches to an eight inch diameter pipeline.
City staff is going before the Council and asking it to consider the following options: 1) Authorize Staff to go out to bid for the street project as approved and designed, 2) Don't authorize Staff to go out to bid and hold the project until water funding is available to fix the water main line, or 3) Provide an alternative direction to staff.
During Tuesday's meeting the council will receive an update on the budget for quarters one and two of the current fiscal year. It will also receive updates from a student representative for Lindsay High School and the city's Department of Public safety.
Just before going into closed session, the dias will discuss its action plan, strategies and goals for the next two years, amendments to the council handbook and review the City charter.
This meeting is scheduled for January 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting is available to attend in person at City Hall or streamed via Zoom.