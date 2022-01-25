The Lindsay City Council is expected to make a final decision on the future of the community's Friday Night Market at its meeting tonight, which begins at 6 p.m.
The council has three options when it comes to the future of the market: It can continue to go with Jimora Enterprises, the current operator of the market; go with a new operator for the market, Virginia Loya who would operate the “VL Fridan Night Market; or the council could decide to have the city operate the market on its own.
The council directed city staff to accept applications from those who would like to operate the market and Loya was the only one who responded. Loya's application was reviewed by City Manager Joe Tanner, the city finance director and the city clerk.
The three evaluated Loya's application with a total score of 35 possible and Loya received scores of 23, 25 and 27.
Loya has proposed paying the city a flat rate of $2,500 per market. City staff has also provided a proposal if the city operates the market that the city hire an economic development coordinator to operate the market.
Along with operating the market, the economic development coordinator would have other duties such as being the city's primary liaison with local businesses and community organizations along with being in charge of the city's economic development and the city's efforts to develop downtown.
The city estimates if it ran the market, its revenue from the market would be nearly $30,000 a year. But the city has also proposed federal American Rescue Plan funds be used for the economic development coordinator position, which would considerably increase the city's revenue from the market. The city could also possibly use ARP funds toward the market if the council opts to go with either Loya or Jimora Enterprises.
In other business at tonight's meeting the council is expected to almost complete the process for allowing food trucks to operate in the city with a third reading of an ordinance that would allow food trucks.
The council has been looking at approving an ordinance since September that would establish regulations for how food trucks could operate in the city. The city has regulations for sidewalk vendors, but not for food trucks. Revenue for the city from allowing food trucks would also be generated through licensing fees.
With the approval of the third reading of the ordinance, a public hearing concerning the food trucks would be held at the council meeting on February 8 and then the council would approve a resolution for the food trucks at that meeting.
The council will also look at continue the process of generating more revenue for the city by reviewing the second reading of an ordinance allowing cannabis cultivation downtown. Cannabis cultivation would be allowed under a conditional use permit within a cannabis dispensary and wouldn't be allowed to exceed 20 percent of the gross leasable area. This would create additional tax revenue for the city's general fund.
The council is also expected to approve the sale of surplus property that would generate a little extra revenue for the city — $11,000. The city owns the Senior Center at the northwest corner of Parkside Avenue and Ono City Parkway.
There's a 1,400 square foot triangle portion of land to the west and outside of the boundaries of the horseshoe pits. The city doesn't see an practical or economic use for the area.
The adjacent landowner, Millbrook Investments, LLC, has agreed to the appraised value of $11,000 for the surplus land and would develop the area into a single-family subdivision.