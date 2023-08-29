Lindsay Community Theater will present two more performances of Shakespeare In The Park on Thursday, August 31 and Saturday, September 2.
Admission is free for both performances of As You Like It and each performance will begin at about 7:30 p.m. at dusk at the Sweet Brier Plaza Stage.
As You Like It follows its heroine Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle's court, accompanied by her cousin Celia to find safety and, eventually, love, in the Forest of Arden. In the forest, they encounter a variety of memorable characters, notably the melancholy traveller Jaques, who speaks many of Shakespeare's most famous speeches (such as "All the world's a stage," "too much of a good thing" and "A fool! A fool! I met a fool in the forest").
Jaques provides a sharp contrast to the other characters in the play, always observing and disputing the hardships of life in the country.