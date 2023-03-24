The Lindsay City Council will get an update on the status of the Lewis Response within the city during their regular meeting on Tuesday night. The Lewis Response concerns the recent rainfall and its impacts to Lewis Creek and the surrounding areas.
Director of Public Safety Chief Rick Carrillo and Director of City Services and Planning Neyba Amezcua will give the council a full update on the status of Lewis Creek and what resources are available for those in the community who have been impacted by the flooding.
With the Orange Blossom Festival right around the corner, the Lindsay City Council will present proclamations in honor of the 91st Orange Blossom Festival, the Orange Blossom Queen and her court, and this year's honored couple during the opening portion of Tuesday's meeting.
The council will also present Self-Help Enterprises with a proclamation for the Palm Terrace II project.
The city council will be introduced to assistant city manager, Araceli Mejia, and the public safety department's newest detective, Andrew Martinez.
The council will also meet Maria Sandoval who will take her oath of office as a volunteer firefighter on Tuesday evening.
There are two public hearings set for Tuesday's council meeting, both concerning the first reading of ordinances. Ordinance 608 will allow dogs in city parks in lieu of the recent approval of the Kiwanis Paw Park, and Ordinance 609 concerns the increase of bond requirements in order to protect the city in case of contractor default on subdivision agreements. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide feedback and input to the council.
The council will be presented with a list of seven names for approval to sit on the city sign ordinance ad-hoc committee as the last item of business for Tuesday's meeting.
This meeting is set for March 28 beginning at 6 p.m.