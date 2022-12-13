he Lindsay City Council will consider the sale of the McDermont X community center to the operator who has been operating the facility at its next meeting.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. today. The pending sale in which the city of Lindsay will sell the facility to McDermont Ventures which operates the facility would end the city's partnership in managing the site.
“Maybe we got a little bit ahead of ourselves,” said City Manager Joe Tanner about the city of Lindsay's struggles over the years to manage the site and keep it financially solvent.
“This will be off our books,” added Tanner about the sale that would free the city from being responsible for the site. “We can close that chapter.”
The facility would be sold to McDermont Ventures for $900,000. There was a clause in the lease agreement between the city and McDermont Ventures giving McDermont Ventures the option to buy the facility.
McDermont Ventures exercised its option to to buy the facility when to give the city a $100,000 payment showing its intention to buy the facility. McDermont Ventures entered into a lease to operate the facility in December 2017.
At a city council meeting in August Tanner stated the purchase price would be determined by the 2018 value of the property. The terms of the agreement call for McDermont Ventures to make a $100,000 payment every year until the property is paid off.
The city had to take out a $1.8 million revenue bond to fund the facility in 2012. The city still owes $680,000 on that bond and is making payments of $190,000 a year on the bond. The bond is scheduled to be paid off by the city on December 15, 2026.
Tanner said there's a claus in the purchase agreement in which a $1.1 million penalty would have to be paid if the facility is used for anything other than it's used for now such as selling it to a developer. But Tanner and the operator of the site agree the facility will continue to be used as a community and recreation center.
“That's what they want to do,” said Tanner about the operator continuing the facility as a community and recreation center.
“This is a way to keep it recreational for the community. It's just a little bit of an insurance policy. We just want to put it in writing.”
As far as the sale, Tanner said “I think it works out for everybody,” referring to the city, the operation and the community. “We still have a recreation center.”
“I feel like this community needs this facility,” said Alfredo Velasaco, McDermont Ventures Chief Operating Officer.
He said he hears from those in other communities who tell him they wished they had a facility like McDermont X and added when hearing such comments, “it makes it all worth it,” commenting on the McDermont X venture.
Velasco said the facility will continue to be operated as it has been in which it can be used for a large variety of events from birthday parties to school functions.
There's still one technical aspect of the deal that has to be met and that's the requirement of the Surplus Land Act that goes into effect on January 1. Under the Surplus Land Act, cities must make property such as McDermont X available for such uses as affordable housing.
No one met the deadline in expressing interest for the property under the Surplus Land Act and if the deal is completed by January 1, it will be completely exempt from the act.
Even if the deal isn't completed by January 1, Tanner said the deal should still go through as the city would just have to go through more hurdles to complete the deal.
“We're trying to avoid that if we can,” Tanner said. “I don't think it's a deal killer by any means.”
McDermont X offers numerous fitness, sports and league opportunities and can be used for events. The facility features a gym with a number of courts, indoor soccer fields and a running track.
Other features include a flowrider and a rock wall.
For more information visit mcdermontfieldhouse.com McDermont X is located at 365 N. Sweetbriar