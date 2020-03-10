The Lindsay Chamber of Commerce has announced its award winners who will be honored at its annual Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, March 14 at the Lindsay Veterans Memorial Building. The award winners are:
Man of the Year — Robert Hurtado; Woman of the Year — Hazel McQueen; Business of the Year — Central Valley Payroll; Volunteer of the Year — Laurie Williams; Employee of the Year — Scott Edwards; Male Youth of the Year — Antonio Baca Lemus; Female Youth of the Year — Berenice Lemus.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Dinner will be followed by the awards presentation and a Casino Night. There will also be a silent auction and drawings. Tickets can be purchased for $35 from the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce or by calling (559) 333-1994.