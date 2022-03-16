LINDSAY - The Lindsay High baseball team faced strong opposition from the Mission Oak Hawks. The Cardinals would stay competitive for much of the game before losing 11-0. However, the game would still hold many impressive moments like Johnatan Mosqueda striking out three Hawks in a row in the top of the fifth.
The cloudy afternoon sky gave way to a few drops of rain before the game would commence with Gio Chavez making good work of the Hawks. Outfielders Eric Flores, Eddie Garza, and Oscar Martinez and infielders Austin Schaible, Leo Duran, and Juan Vasquez Jr. playing well defensively as the Hawks scored one run in the first.
The Hawks would score two more runs in the second.
A hard fight for the top of the third inning would result in a powerful showing from Anthony Mosqueda as he would strike out three Hawks with the bases loaded. Mosqueda would take a moment before pitching a ball to the Hawk. Then Mosqueda would unleash some heat with three strikes in a row, retiring the Hawks.
With the fourth inning on its way, the Cardinals would try their best against the Hawks strong hitters. The Hawks would take to the bat again with the first pitch flying out of the diamond and into the parking lot.
Another pitch from Mosqueda would be sent into the parking lot, this time narrowly missing a car. Thankfully the Cardinals would have their time at bat and Mosqueda singled.
Diego Jauregui anf Johnatan Mosqueda would take to home plate for the Cardinals would load the bases. Bailey Brown would hit a shot into the outfield but the Hawks turned an outstanding defensive play into a double play to end the inning.
“It's important that we stayed competitive,” said Lindsay coach Brett Kendig. “We kept buying time with solid plays and we almost got away with quite a few slick moves. We still plan on playing five or six pitchers tomorrow, Brown didn't pitch today but will tomorrow against Summit Charter. We're playing tough and we're getting better all the time.”
The Cardinals are next scheduled to play against the Summit Collegiate High School Bears today at 3:30 p.m.