Fans took to the stands as the Granite Hills and the Lindsay High baseball teams stepped onto the diamond. The Grizzlies had the superior record this season at 8-6 as opposed to the Cardinals 3-9. However, those numbers don't tell the whole story as the Cardinals went on to win against the Grizzlies 7-1.
The Cardinals had five batters run home starting with Juan Vasquez Jr., who earned two runs, and Anthony Mosqueda followed by their teammates Austin Schaible, Johnathan Mosqueda, and finally Eric Lemus who earned two runs.
The Cardinals had a good first inning with Anthony Mosqueda taking first base with the first pitch that came his way. Vasquez landed a solid hit to left field that would throw the Grizzlies off balance allowing him and Mosqueda to run in for the Cardinals first two runs of the game.
Lemus also landed on base. However the Grizzlies pitcher Alexis Bedolla retired the side as Lemus was left on third.
The Grizzlies took the bat next but when faced with the fierce pitching of Eric Lemus, it was a short inning. First, Bedolla landed nice hit to center and took first.
Levi Clark followed Bedolla into the batters box and landed his hit to left field, moving Bedolla to second and landing at first himself. The Grizzlies then suffered three strikeouts in a row with Lemus throwing hard.
The Grizzlies picked their defense up in the second inning as the Cardinals scored no runs with Bedolla striking out all three Cardinals with seeming ease. The Grizzlies Matthew Rutherford, Osvaldo Leon, and Jason Hernandez all landed on base after three similar hits to the outfield. With a quick turn around, the Cardinals buckled down and struck out the next three Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies later scored when Clark stood in the batter's box and after two strikes, he hit the next pitch to allow Bedolla to run home for the Grizzlies.
With the Cardinals up 4-1, they continued to put up fierce competition up for the Grizzlies. Lemus and Johnatan Mosqueda landed on base with their teammates excited to follow. Leo Duran would judge one ball correctly, landed a hit to bring in Lemus. Vasquez would landed another hit to left field bringing in Mosqueda for the Cardinals sixth run of the game.
The final margin of the game came in the seventh inning for the Cardinals. Lemus was up first and with a solid strike hit the first pitch from Bedolla to left field and to take first. Bedolla struck out the next batter for the Cardinals. With Mosqueda up next, Lemus bided his time.
With patience Mosqueda waited for the pitch from Bedolla and with a fluid swing sent it flying hard and far into the outfield. The Grizzlies ran to the ball but with the distance a fast running Lemus landed home and Mosqueda ended up at second ending the game 7-1.
“The guys really stepped up today, we have a few like Gio (Chavez) who are out with injuries.” Lindsay coach Brett Kendig said. “We ran our bases well, kept the pressure on, and just buckled down. It worked well for us. “Defensively, we did decently. J.J. (Vasquez) and Eric (Lemus) threw some good pitches with Eric striking out seven and only walking two.”
“Hey we tried our might, but this is the thing with a freshman team like ours, sometimes it works but sometimes it doesn't,” Granite coach Al Garcia said. “Don't get me wrong the Cardinals threw some heat today and really just kind of blew us out of the water.
“But Osvaldo Leon would go three for three. Overall we had somewhere upwards of three errors, so that's where we're going to work on next. Time to polish up the offense with some new strategies. Once our two guys get off injury leave we'll be in better shape to survive such a tough team.”