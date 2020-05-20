Sequoia National Forest announced developed recreation sites will remain closed on the Western Divide Ranger District until today, the Hume Lake Ranger District until June 11, and the Kern River Ranger District until Thursday.
The forest service did state limited campgrounds will be open in the Western Divide Ranger District in time for Memorial Day weekend and dispersed camping will be available as well.
The purpose of Forest Orders are to protect public and employee health and safety, along with protection of natural and cultural resources. In addition, dispersed recreation sites are closed on the Western Divide Ranger District through November 30. Forest Orders are available online at fs.usda.gov/detail/sequoia/ notices/?cid =FSEPRD539396 and remain in effect until expired or rescinded.
The orders don’t close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas, which remain open for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forest offices.
SNF is working diligently to reopen campgrounds and picnic areas for full access and ask visitors be patient during this transition period. Be prepared for other options if the desired trail is closed.
SNF continue to ask visitors to do their part by understanding the following:
- Practice social distancing: provide space of at least 6 feet at all times during a visit.
- Don’t gather in groups: follow the latest guidance from officials.
- Share the trail: alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let them pass.
- Pack out trash: leave with everything you bring in and use.
If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware:
- No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste
- All toilet facilities are currently closed – please plan accordingly
- Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited
- If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location
The safety of SNF employees and the public will continue to be SNF’s No. 1 priority as they closely monitor the situation and implement changes accordingly.
Call a local Ranger Station Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email
SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov for current SQNF information.
- Kern River Ranger District 760-549-9533
- Hume Lake Ranger District 559-791-5758
- Western Divide Ranger District 559-920-0460
- Supervisor’s Office 559-920-1588
Stay informed, follow their webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook at #SequoiaNF, Twitter at @sequoiaforest or SequoiaNF OnCell app.