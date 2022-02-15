The county of Tulare will be in like like everyone one else when it comes to receiving their piece of the surplus pie when it comes to the state budget. But there's not going to be as much of that surplus pie as everyone thinks.
Still the state budget outlook still looks favorable to Tulare County as far as how much state funding it will receive. That was the report by Paul Yoder, a lobbyist for the county on the state budget, during last week's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. Yoder gave his presentation as the county board approved the county's 2022 legislative platform when it comes to the funding it will seek from the state.
A figure that continues to be reported when it comes to the state budget surplus is $46 billion. But it reality, Yoder said the bulk of that surplus goes to three areas. There will be $16 billion that goes to public education funding to meet Proposition 98 requirements: one-time allocations for state retirement funds; and also a share for rainy day funds.
So in all those three areas are receiving $26 billion of the surplus, leaving $20 billion in the surplus, Yoder said. And Yoder added 85 percent of that $20 billion surplus will be for one-time spending projects.
One of those one-time allocations from the surplus could come for the widening of Highway 99 through Tulare County. Overall, Yoder said, counties should do well in this year's state budget. “Generally for the counties it's positive,” Yoder said. “We are hopeful that money comes flowing in Tulare County.”
One wild card for counties, Yoder said, is a renewed effort for incompetent to stand trial legislation, which could have a significant impact on couties.
Supervisor Dennis Townsend asked about the issue of water storage. Yoder said there isn't much in this year's budget dedicated to water storage, but that could change. He added there are “a lot of legislators who want to make that a priority.”
He noted both the Republican caucuses have called on Governor Gavin Newsom to set aside surplus funding for the construction of the Sites Reservoir in the Sacramento area. All of the Republican State Senators recently sent a letter to Newsom calling for the Governor to set aside more money from the surplus to meet the state's water needs. Yoder added there are Democratic State Legislators who are also making water storage more of a priority.
Yoder also said there's a Republican effort to set aside at least a small portion of the state budget to meet the state's water needs. Backers of an initiative to require the state to spend at least two percent of its budget to meet the state's water needs have given up on their effort to place that initiative on the 2022 November ballot.
But those behind the initiative say they will work to place it on the 2024 November ballot. And State Assemblyman Devon Mathis said he does plan on introducing an Assembly Constitutional Amendment calling for a certain amount of the state budget to be spent on the state's water needs. The amendment would need two-thirds approval from both the Assembly and Senate to be placed on the state ballot.
When it comes to more funding for water storage, Yoder said, “I think something can happen.”
The county has set five priorities for this year's budget: COVID-19, climate change, homelessness, cost of living increases and public safety.
BLACK MARKET MARIJUANA
During the presentation County Chief of Staff Tammie Weyker-Adkins gave a report on black market marijuana in Tulare County. She said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office was at the forefront of this issue in 2014-2015 and added many counties are now expressing a concern.
She said with marijuana become legal in the state, the situation is allowing black market sales and illegal cultivation “to flourish in Tulare County.”
She illegal marijuana grows are switching from public lands to the foothill and the Valley floor. She also said this black market has “a ton” of environmental and human impacts.”
She said the county will work for the “increased and continual funding” to eradicate illegal marijuana grows.