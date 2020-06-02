At the Monache High School drive-through graduation ceremony, graduating seniors were cheered on by staff and teachers,Thursday as they were driven to the ceremony in brightly decorated cars, and even a limousine or two. They walked down a tree lined courtyard in cap and gowns, and received their diplomas from Principal Eric Barba before they had their pictures taken on site.
Valedictorians Raveena Mahal, Christina Dakhil and Jake Buckley gave virtual speeches, with Mahal also welcoming seniors and Dakhil giving the farewell speech.
“Hello everyone! On behalf of my fellow classmates, I would like to welcome you to the virtual commencement ceremony,” said Mahal.
Graduation marks an exciting new time — a fusion of two phases in our lives; letting go of the old, beginning the new. Leaving a time of certainty and familiarity to a future of new opportunities.”
Mahal said while it was the graduation ceremony the graduates envisioned, circumstances showed their ability to persevere through adversity.
“Unique global circumstances call the class of 2020 to take our steps into the future with resilience, passion, and vision,” she said.
She added the guidance of parents, family, friends, faculty and staff was imperative in the Class of 2020’s success.
“The countless hours studying, participating in extracurricular activities, attending sports, and showing our Marauder pride, and all the memories we share have led to this moment.,” she said.
“Today, we celebrate our hard work, determination, and ability to persevere through anything, even a worldwide pandemic.”
In her closing remarks, Mahal delivered one final message. “Although the future seems uncertain, we must continue to strive for excellence with diligence and persistence. This is the beginning of our limitless journey, the possibilities of our achievements are endless.”
Mahal also said the past four years were the greatest in her life and she couldn’t have asked for a better experience.
“Although senior year came to an abrupt halt, I think it is important to remember the fun and amazing memories we made during these past four years,” she said. “I cannot put into words how grateful I am to my friends, family, teachers, and counselors for pushing me towards my goals, and making my high school experience so memorable.”
Mahal said her pillar of strength has been her grandmother. “I am sure she is looking down and cheering me on,” she said.
“I am proud of our class, for overcoming the challenges presented during these unprecedented times. We should be proud of ourselves for achieving our goals.”
Dakhil echoed Mahal’s thoughts. “This is not the way we wanted things to end,” she said. “Upon arriving on this campus one last time, I looked around and four years flashed by.
Four years of friendships, memories, crying and laughter. After this, we are lucky to say we did it. Rather than being upset about the unfortunate circumstances, view them as a stepping stone to the rest of our lives.”
Dakhil said the class of 2020 is leaving as adults ready to pursue whatever life has in store.
“Moving forward, inevitable changes come into your life,” she said. “Remember to hold true to yourself and your morals, strengths and work ethic, and remember to stay golden.”
Dakhil also said it was an honor to serve as ASB president. “I can proudly say I have put my all into these past four years, and one main lesson I’ve learned, can be summed up in three words: life goes on. Whether you’re crying over a failed test grade or having fun at a rivalry game, life does not ever stop.
In Arabic, she said, “I would like to thank my parents that have helped me and been with me through every step. Thank you from all my heart and I love you guys a lot.”
Buckley said the class of 2020 should take a moment to look back on everything it has accomplished.
“While all of our experiences have been different, every one of us has something to be proud of, as well as moments to look forward to,” he said. “It is our unique accomplishments and our diverse goals that make our class so amazing.
“While the end of our high school careers has met with significant obstacles and uncertainty, remember that you are not alone in your struggles, and no challenge is too great to overcome. Moving forward, realize that while a long list of accomplishments may be admirable, it is how we influence others that truly matters. We must focus on our impact over our image and make our actions count.”
Before the drive-thru graduation ceremony, Buckley offered these thoughts. “I don’t know that there is one solution to make this situation better, but the best thing we can do right now is to do our part in practicing social distancing, staying home when we can, and taking proper precautions when we have to go out.
“I know it’s hard for us seniors, to be away from friends for so long, but it’s just important for us to remember that the better we are at following the guidelines and taking the necessary precautions, the sooner this will be over.”
Buckley also thanked all of the essential workers and healthcare professionals “who are on the frontlines trying to protect us.”
He also thanked the teachers who put in extra time to help students adapt to “online learning,” and to the schools who provided necessary resources to those who needed them.