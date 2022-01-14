The Porterville Library is still offering its Grab 'N' Go program at Centennial Park.
The program is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Those attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made at www.portervillelibrary.org. There's no library card required and no limit on the number of books one can take. There's also no due date and no library fees.
For more information call 784-0177 or visit www.facebook.com/portervillelibrary