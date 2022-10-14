The Porterville City Council will consider approving the purchase of property set aside for the new library by the city at its next meeting.
In addition the council will also consider an agreement for the Friends of the Porterville Public Library to move temporarily into the former Hoagies building owned by the city.
And the council will also consider several community events, including the Veterans Day Parade and the Children's Christmas Parade which will make a return to being held at night this year.
All of those matters will be dealt with by the council on its consent calendar when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The council has chosen property just south of Olive across from the South County Justice Center for the new library to be built. The council will first discuss the purchase of the property from Cornerstone Main Partners II in closed session.
Then as part of its consent calendar the council will consider approving the city to purchase the property for $702,000. The purchase will be funded from insurance proceeds from the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
As part of its consent calendar the council will also consider approving an agreement for the Friends of the Library to use the former Hoagies building temporarily as a place to store materials and as a scaled down book store. So after being asked to move out of its previous location on Hockett by the city about two years ago, the Friends of the Library will finally have a home at least temporarily.
The city, which owns the building, would eventually like to lease it out for its intended purpose of being a restaurant. If the city finds someone to lease the building as a restaurant, the Friends of the Library would have two months to move out.
One possible option for a more permanent home for The Friends of the Library is the former thrift store now owned by the city at Cleveland and Second, but that facility must be made ADA compliant before that could happen. The eventual plan is for The Friends of the Library to be located at the new library.
The terms of the agreement for the Friends of the Library to occupy the former Hoagies building will be the day after Tuesday's meeting on Wednesday, October 19.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
As part of its consent calendar the council will approve the Veterans Day Parade to be held at 10 a.m. Veterans Day, November 11.
As part of its consent calendar the council is also set to approve the Children's Christmas Parade put on by the Rotary Club of Porterville. Last year due to still limited COVID-19 restrictions the parade was held during the day on Saturday morning.
But children will once again receive the chance to see the lights of the Christmas Parade as this year's parade is set to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 1.
As part of its consent calendar the council will also consider approving a Dia de los Muertos event to be held by the Parenting Network from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 2 at Centennial Park.
And as part of its consent calendar the council will consider approving a Trunk or Treat Car Show to be held by the Tule River Economic Development Corporation. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 29 in the parking lot adjacent to Landing 13.
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider approving the purchase of surface water and water shares when available from surrounding water agencies to be used for groundwater recharge that will allow the city to reduce its pumping of groundwater. The council is being asked to budget a total amount of $1.5 million for 2022-2023 for the water agreements.
The city expects to receive roughly 2,107 acre-feet of surface water for recharge available for purchase. The total cost to purchase surface water for recharge is expected to exceed the original amount of $500,000 the council authorized.
The cost to cover current allocations is $835,000 with a projected cost for the remainder of 2022-2023 to be $S665,000. City staff is requesting the council to budget $1.5 million for all the allocations during 2022-2023. Funds to purchase water shares and surface water have been set aside in the Water Operating Fund budget for 2022-2023.
As part of its consent calendar the council is also being asked to expand an agreement from one to two digesters to be cleaned at the wastewater treatment plant at 1333 West Grand. At its September 20 meeting the council award the cleaning of digester 4 to Wastewater Solids Management Company. Since that time digester No. 1 has experienced damage to its gas system piping which requires it to be taken out of service for needed repairs. Digester 1 must be cleaned and emptied to remove potential methane before the repairs are done.
As Wastewater Solids Management Company was the only company to being on the digester 4 project, city staff is now requesting the cleaning of digester No. 1 also be awarded to Wastewater Solids Management Company. “Amending the project will expedite the cleaning and repairs to both digesters,” city staff reported.
Total cost of the project will be nearly $104,000 and will be funding by the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility Capital Reserve Fund.