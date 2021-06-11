Linked Learning recently announced Lindsay High School’s Academy of Health Sciences as one of its new Silver Certified pathways. The academy provides study in medicine, human anatomy, disease/injury prevention, and nutrition.
“Linked Learning pathways integrate rigorous academics with technical coursework that is relevant to the needs of local employers, offer students work-based learning experiences aligned with their classes, and provide support services to help students graduate ready for entry into college and career,” Linked Learning stated in a press release. “Certified Linked Learning pathways demonstrate their fidelity to the approach and commitment to the quality implementation associated with improved student outcomes.
“Certification is based on a series of standards identified by leaders in the Linked Learning field as crucial for improving student outcomes and preparing all students for college and career. Pathways gain Silver Certification when they establish the core components of Linked Learning and achieve Gold Certification when they demonstrate high-quality implementation of these components and equitable opportunities for all students.”
Linked Learning is a coalition of education, industry, and community organizations dedicated to improving high schools.