FRESNO — The Dhillon Law Group on behalf of the Center for American Liberty sent a letter to the Fresno City Council on Tuesday morning stating cash payments made to undocumented immigrants violates federal and state law.
The letter addresses the COVID-19 Consumer Grant Program for the City of Fresno. In its letter, the Dhillon Law Group states “The program proposes to give cash grants directly to applicants with priority being given to ‘Fresno City residents that meet the program criteria and are otherwise ineligible for Federal stimulus funding.’ It is clear from the history of this measure and the eligibility criteria, that the program will result in cash payments being made directly to undocumented immigrants.”
The Center for American Liberty has a lawsuit in the California Supreme Court challenging Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to distribute $75 million in $500 cash payments to 150,000 undocumented immigrants.The State Supreme Court has asked Newsom to defend his actions and is in the process of determining a ruling.