Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have removed all mention of General Robert E. Lee from their materials and signs.
But the three trees that are named after Lee in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and Yosemite are still officially named after the Confederate general for now. The parks’ two most famous trees are named after General Sherman and General Grant.
Parks officials state the name of Lee for the trees may continue as part of the parks’ history, but they will continue to review materials and signs and will remove any references to the Confederate general.
It’s possible for two of the trees named after Lee, the Robert E. Lee tree in General Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park and the Robert E. Lee, in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite to be renamed. And there’s also been the sentiment to just not name trees at all and parks officials stated they have moved away from naming trees.
The General Lee is part of the Grant Grove National Monument, so it would take an act of Congress or an order from the Director of the National Parks Service to rename it.