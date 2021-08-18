The team is getting ready to take the field of Porterville again, so to speak.
Virginia Gurrola is the facilitator for Leadership Porterville and when talking about those who will serve in this year's class she always refers to them as the team.
Gurrola said there's never been a more opportune time than now to join Leadership Porterville, considering how those in leadership positions in all sectors have had to adapt due to COVID-19.
“Nothing is what it used to be anymore,” Gurrola said. She added leaders are learing all the time “how to reinvent themselves.”
The process to form the Leadership Porterville team continues at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 19 with an orientation meeting at the Burkey Education Center, formally the Masonic Lodge, at 2440 W. Henderson Avenue. Anyone interested in Leadership Porterville is welcome to attend. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.
The application period for Leadership Porterville ends on Friday, August 20. Interviews of prospective Leadership Porterville candidates will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 24 at the Burkey Education Center.
Those selected to be a part of the 2021-2022 Leadership Porterville class will be notified by August 26. The class will be introduced on September 2 at a place and time to be determined.
Leadership Porterville is designed to develop future community leaders and to encourage people to become more involved in the community. Leadership Porterville has been providing leadership opportunities for those in the community for more than 25 years.
The 2021-2022 Leadership Program class will begin their program during a retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 9. Leadership Porterville applications are available www.leadershipporterville.org or for more information email leadershipporterville93257@gmail.com
Those in Leadership Porterville are introduced to leaders in private and public sectors and meet with local professionals in a variety of fields. Leadership Porterville is designed to show those how local schools, Sierra View Medical Center, Porterville College, city government and local industry function.
Leadership Porterville sessions are held on Thursdays from September through May generally in the evenings. There will also be sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that include field trips to various places in the public sector and businesses in the community. The program ends with a trip Sacramento tentatively set for mid-May.
Tuition for Leadership Porterville is $600. Many times employers pay all or a portion of the tuition fee or a scholarship may be provided.
Gurrola said the 2020-2021 class got off to a great start last year but then the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones happened on February 18, 2020, so the program was suspended. Then came the pandemic which halted the program all together.
Gurrola said there are those from the 2020-2021 class who are returning for 2021-2022. “They're eager to get started,” she said.
Gurrola said she hopes to have 12-15 participants in this year's program. “We don't want the class to be too large,” she said.
She said the first half of the year of the program will be devoted to learning about all the inner workings of those in leadership in the community and the second half of the year will be devoted to going out and seeing first hand what the community's leaders do.
“They'll have some interaction in the second part,” Gurrola said. “We're going to build up to that.”
Gurrola also said the class will learn about other organizations such as the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency and the Tribal Council.
“I think this is a great time for anyone thinking of going into leadership or are in a leadership position,” said Gurrola about finding out more about the leadership in the community.
She said the class will have a chance to look at how business leaders have been able to pivot due to COVID.
And the class will also be able to pivot, Gurrola said. If circumstances dictate, classes will be conducted online.