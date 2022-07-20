The Leadership Porterville Board of Directors is excited to announce its now accepting applications for those to participate in the 2022-2023 Leadership Porterville class.
The application for Leadership Porterville 2023 is available online at https://www.leadershipporterville.org/. The application period began Monday and will last through 4 p.m. August 4.
The application provides information on requirements, participation, activities, tuition cost and dates of sessions for the program. The nine month program is held from September 2022 through May 2023. The dates of the sessions are subject to change and are generally held in person as well as zoom.
The purpose of Leadership Porterville is to enable potential and emerging community leaders to positively impact Porterville as interested and informed residents.
“We hope to inspire active and effective involvement through the confidence, skills and knowledge gained by program participation,” said Burton School District communications director Irene Ortega, who's the Leadership Porterville board president.
She said she's proud for more than 25 years Leadership Porterville “has inspired, developed and connected these leaders to be more involved in the Porterville area.”
Those in Leadership Porterville are introduced to leaders in private and public sectors and meet with local professionals in a variety of fields. Leadership Porterville covers such areas as how local schools, Sierra View Medical Center, Porterville College, city government and local industry function.
Those in Leadership Porterville also learn about other agencies such as the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency and the Tribal Council.
Longtime community leaders Virginia Gurrola will again serve as the facilitator for the 2022-2023 class. She can be reached by email at LeadershipPorterville93257@gmail.com.
Those who are ready to be a community leader are invited by the Leadership Porterville board to apply.