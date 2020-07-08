On July 7, at approximately 1:27 a.m., officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to Helping Hands, 135 E. Olive Ave., regarding a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that about 30 minutes prior she was confronted in the 100 block of south Ohio Street by two suspects, later identified as Brandon Andrade and Amanda Phelps who physically assaulted her and forcibly took her purse, cash, and personable belongings valued at $200. The victim sustained minor injuries and reported after the robbery occurred, Andrade and Phelps fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.
On July 8, at about 12:30 a.m., Officers located Andrade and Phelps at a residence in the 900 block of east River Avenue in Porterville. Further investigation revealed Andrade and Phelps to be in possession of the stolen property, which was later returned to the victim.
Andrade and Phelps were arrested without incident and later booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility where they are being held in lieu of $ 60,000.00 bail.