Several important dates coming up in Sept.
Today and Wednesday are the last days Porterville College students can have their questions answered in person by staff at the PC Student Services Drive Thru.
The drive thru, located at the front of the Academic Building, can be accessed today from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. On Thursday, the drive thru is available from 3-5 p.m.
Although it’s a drive thru, masks are required to be worn by students. If a student doesn’t have a mask, staff will provide them with one when they check in at the first booth of the drive-thru.
At the check-in booth, staff can look up student information and direct them to the student service booth they need. They also provide planners for students.
There are five different booths for students: EOPS, Disability Resources, Counseling and Advising, Admissions and Records, and Financial Aid.
At the EOPS and Disability Resource booth, staff have backpacks available for their students, are accepting applications and have textbooks available for lending. Disability Resources is also checking out equipment to students who have completed the orientation.
With Counseling and Advising, students can discuss transfer deadlines and overrides. Admissions and Records will handle class schedules and the dropping and adding of classes. Financial Aid can help with getting funding for classes and processing applications.
At the drive thru, it was also noted there are several important dates coming up for Porterville College students.
Sept. 4 is the last day to drop a semester-length course and qualify for a refund.
Sept. 6 is the last day to add a class
and the last day to drop a semester-length course and not have it appear on the transcript.
Sept. 10, 14, 16, 18, 21 and 24 are the dates of
the Grad Check Meetings happening on Zoom. The meetings must be registered for in advance and assist students with Graduation Petitions and Degree Evaluation Petitions.
Sept. 30 is when the Degree Evaluation Petitions are due to the Admissions Office for Spring 2021.
For more information about the Grad Check Meetings, contact Janice Halopoff from Admissions and Records at jhalopof@ portervillecollege.edu or 559-791-2269.