Don't look for Disneyland to open for a while.
The state issued guidelines for theme parks to open on Tuesday but the news wasn't good for theme parks like Disneyland and Magic Mountain.
Smaller theme parks with a capacity of 15,000 people will be allowed to open in orange tier counties. Larger theme parks such as Disneyland and Magic Mountain won't be able to open until the counties their located in are in the yellow tier.
Smaller theme parks now in counties in the orange tier can reopen at 25 percent of capacity up to a maximum of 500. The smaller them parks may also open only outdoor attractions and only those who live in the county where the theme park is located can go to that theme park. Face coverings will be required at all times except when eating or drinking.
Larger theme parks such as Disneyland and Magic Mountain will also be limited to 25 percent capacity when they're allowed to reopen.
The California Attractions and Parks Association is asking the state to reconsider to at least allow larger theme parks like Disneyland and Magic Mountain to reopen when their counties also reach the orange tier.
Guidelines for the reopening of stadiums were also issued and stadiums located in the orange tier will be allowed to open at 20 percent capacity and stadiums in the yellow tier will be able to open at 25 percent capacity.
But don't expect to be able to attending an NFL game in Santa Clara or Los Angeles any time soon. Ticket sales will be limited to those living within 120 miles of the stadium.
Ticket sales will be restricted to advance sales and assigned seating only. No tickets will be sold in the same day of an event and no will-call tickets will be allowed.
And it also doesn't look like there will be fans at San Francisco 49ers games any time soon. Santa Clara County where Levi's Stadium is located is in the orange tier but while the state has cleared fans to attend 49er games, Santa Clara County is still saying that won't be allowed at this time.
Los Angeles County is still in the worst tier, the purple tier, so it's going to be a while before Magic Mountain to open or for fans to attend NFL games in L.A. Los Angeles County would have to advance through the red tier to the orange tier before fans could attend NFL games and then to the yellow tier before Magic Mountain could open.
Orange County is in the red tier and must advance through the orange tier and them to the yellow tier before Disneyland could open.