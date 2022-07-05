The Tulare County Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO, will consider an annexation that could pave the way for the development of a controversial subdivision just south and adjacent to the Summit Charter Lombardi campus.
LAFCO will consider the annexation of the school and the 67.75 acres just south and adjacent to the school at the northwest corner of Westfield and Lombardi into the city of Porterville at its meeting that will be held at 2 p.m. today. The meeting will be held at the Tulare County Human Resources and Development Department, 2500 West Burrel Avenue. The city of Porterville has submitted the request for the annexation of the 67.75 acres and the school.
The annexation would pave the way for the development of the Brookside subdivision, a 229-home development. County staff is recommending the annexation be approved.
The 229-home subdivision would greatly help the city in reaching its Regional Housing Needs Allocation goal. “With a little over a year left in the current RHNA cycle, the City of Porterville remains far behind achieving its fair share of regional housing,” county staff reported.
The county staff report added the subdivision would help the city serve families with “moderate” and “above moderate” incomes. “If approved this proposal would assist the City in achieving its fair share of regional housing needs for moderate and above moderate income groups,” the county staff report stated.
But residents in the neighborhood near the school are strongly opposed to the subdivision. They have been dealing with the significant traffic congestion that has come with the Summit campus having just one access road in and out, Lombardi.
City officials and city council members have stated the annexation would pave the way for the city to improve the traffic situation. The developers of the subdivision said they would also make improvements that would improve the traffic situation. But those who live in the neighborhood state they see the development of the subdivision only making the traffic situation worse.
The Porterville City Council has also included in the city's plan the design and construction of the Castle extension to Lombardi as suggested by Ben Ennis, who lives in the neighborhood, over the next couple of years in an effort to help alleviate the traffic issue at least somewhat.
It's also planned for Westwood to be widened to four lanes between Henderson and the Friant-Kern Canal to help alleviate the traffic situation. In addition the city will install a traffic light at Westwood and Westfield during the 2022-2023 fiscal year and a traffic light for Westfield and Matthew is also eventually planned.
The city plans construction on the Westwood widening in 2023-2024 and the bridge portion of that project in 2024-2025.
“These projects are needed to both improve existing traffic and emergency response access conditions and future growth in the area,” county staff reported.
Three of the four landowners where the subdivision would be developed have provided signed consent for the annexation.
In addition the city owns a parcel of land that lies directly west of where the subdivision would be located. The property is adjacent to the existing city boundary to the south and the Friant-Kern Canal to the north and west.
If it chooses, LAFCO, could include that land into the annexation and the city isn't opposed to that if that happens.
County staff reported “The adequacy of governmental service will be improved within the subject area” as a result of the annexation. “According to the City they are currently able to provide the annexation area urban services and infrastructure for development such as sewer services, fire, police, streets lighting, etc., as well as planning and building services.”
County staff added the closest fire and police stations are located in the city of Porterville. “Services which would be extended to this area, including police and fire safety services and development permit services, will be funded primarily though impact fees, user fees and the (city) general fund,” county staff reported.