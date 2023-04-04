An annexation to the city of Porterville that would lead to the development of 80 single-family home subdivision will be considered by the Tulare County Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO, at its next meet.
A public hearing on the annexation will be held during the meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the County Administrative Building, 2800 West Burrel, Visalia. Virtual attendance is available by calling 888-475-4499. The meeting 1D is 876 2737 6777. The passcode is 399803.
The Porterville City Council approved the development of the 80-home subdivision near the Riverwalk Shopping Center at Jaye and Highway 190. An annexation of a little more than 20 acres at the southwest corner of W. Gibbons and S. Jaye Street into the city of Porterville for the subdivision to be developed is needed and LAFCO will consider the annexation.
The annexation will help the city of Porterville meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, RHNA, as required by the state.
The 80 homes to be developed would serve the “moderate” to “above moderate” income groups. Moderate income is 80-120 percent of the area median income and above moderate is 120 percent and above of the area median income.
“With under a year left in the current RHNA cycle, the City of Porterville remains far behind in achieving its fair share of regional housing,” a county staff report stated. “If approved this proposal would assist the city in achieving its fair share of regional housing needs for the moderate and above moderate income groups.”
During the last cycle the city of Porterville has added a total of 629 homes, 73 for very low income (o-50 percent of area median income), 61 for low income (50 to 80 percent of median income), 261 for moderate income and 235 for above moderate income. But that still leaves the city of Porterville 1,567 homes that need to be developed to meet RHNA requirements: 550 very low; 515 low: 305 moderate; 1,197 above moderate.
The city council moved forward with the project after there were concerns the endangered San Joaquin Kit Fox may be in the area of the proposed development. But it was reported it's unlikely kit foxes are in the area.
County staff has recommended LAFCO approve the annexation.