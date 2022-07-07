Since the City of Porterville has the “capability” to provide the services needed — including theoretically being able to eventually deal with the significant traffic congestion — the Tulare County Local Agency Formation Commission, approved the annexation of the Lombardi school campus area into the city.
In the end the commission approved the annexation by a unanimous vote 4-0.
LAFCO's action paves the way for a controversial housing development, the Brookside subdivision, to be built just to the south and adjacent to the Summit Charter Lombardi campus. There would be 229 homes in the subdivision.
LAFCO approved the annexation despite objections from those in the neighborhood who have been frustrated with three agencies — the city, county and Burton School District — in what they say is a lack of action to deal with the significant traffic congestion in the area. Lombardi Street is the only access road in and out from the school.
The finger pointing continued at the meeting. Ed McKervey, a resident in the area, told the LAFCO board about what the city of Porterville has stated, “It's the county's fault in their words.”
But there has also been criticism of the Burton district for building the school without the road issue being properly dealt with which was a point made by Vander Poel. “I've got concerns about traffic,” Vander Poel said.
But he added about the Burton school district going ahead and building the school against the city's and county's wishes, “It's the schools that have too much power in the state.”
McKervey pleaded with LAFCO to reject the annexation. “I implore the LAFCO Commission to do the right thing,” he said.
But in the end the board decided the city of Porterville had the “capability” to provide the needed services for the annexation. Visalia city council member Liz Wynn made the motion to approve the annexation and Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel from Tulare seconded.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who represents Porterville, and alternate Fred Sheriff from the public who filled in also voted to approve the annexation.
But Townsend only voted to approve the annexation after he asked Wynn if she was willing to amend her motion to include the language the city of Porterville had the “responsibility” to provide the services needed for the annexation. Wynn responded by saying she had all the evidence she needed to believe the language of her motion was acceptable.
At issue is whether enough has been done to deal with the traffic issue in the area with the Brookside subdivision set to be developed.
“It hasn't been proven the mitigation measures will improve the traffic flow,” Townsend said. “I think they will.”
But McKervey disputed what has been stated as far as enough measures being taken to deal with the traffic issue with the development of the subdivision.
“Why not just make it worse?” said McKervey about how the subdivision would effect traffic. As far as what's been said about the measures that have been taken, McKervey said, “There was a lot of inconsistencies and a lot of wishful thinking.”
At issue is a traffic study that gave that originally gave the intersection of Westfield and Lombardi an F. Townsend noted the traffic study was upgraded to a C without the planned extension of Castle to Lombardi planned by the city as suggested by Ben Ennis, a resident in the neighborhood.
While McKervey noted that extension would help a little, it wouldn't be nearly enough and he said Castle needs to be extended all the way to Westwood. “That would be a big impact on the future of the area,” McKervey said.
The Brookside developers as they have stated before, said their subdivision would improve the traffic situation in the area which McKervey again disputed. “That project doesn't do that,” said McKervey about improving the traffic. “It falls short.”
One of the project's developers, Steve Brandt said, “We knew there was a traffic issue. We think the neighborhood is very well designed.”
Brandt admitted when talking about whether the situation would be perfect, “probably not.” But he did say about the project, “it will make the traffic better.”
The subdivision's developer, Jim Robinson of San Joaquin Valley Homes, said the subdivision would improve the traffic, adding the development would provide five access points to the school. He also said Lombardi Street will be widened as part of the project and that the development would include a 2 ½ acre city park, providing a park for the entire area that currently doesn't have a park.
He said for the project to go forward and the traffic issue to be resolved the annexation needed to be done.
The only way to get the issue fixed is for the project to be in the city,” Robinson said. “It needs to be in the city to fix it. I don't think the county is going to do it.”
The city of Porterville plans several projects in the area including the widening of Westwood to four lanes which is scheduled for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The city also plans to install a traffic light at Westwood and Westfield during the 2022-2023 fiscal year and a traffic light at Westfield and Matthew as well.
Robinson said the plan is for construction to begin by the end of the year. The plan is for 25 homes to be completed in 2023 and another 80-100 homes to be completed by 2025.
The average price of the homes are in the $350,000 to $450,000 range which would greatly help the city in reaching its Regional Housing Needs Allocation goal. “With a little over a year left in the current RHNA cycle, the City of Porterville remains far behind achieving its fair share of regional housing,” county staff reported. “If approved this proposal would assist the City in achieving its fair share of regional housing needs for moderate and above moderate income groups.”
McKervey made that point when he said the city is OK with the annexation “because they want the housing.”
He added “We're not against growth. We just want it to be done responsibly.”
McKervey said the city and county went through the same situation when Granite Hills High School was construction more than 30 years ago when it came to a lack of road access.
“You don't want to do that again,” he said.