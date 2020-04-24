Larry Lindgren, longtime owner of Lindgren’s Jewelry, who passed away while being treated for COVID-19 on April 1 at the age of 77, will be remembered with a musical tribute broadcast by KTIP today. The hour-long tribute will hit the airwaves beginning at noon today via the KTIP radio station.
“Larry was a great musician, loved music, friends, family, golf and life in general,” said Nancy Pengilly, a close friend to Lindgren and his wife, Jennifer. “We enjoyed going to several musical productions with Larry and Jennifer. We always had a fabulous dinner at a special restaurant, which occasionally made us late to the performance. If you ever had the pleasure to visit their home, you would be in for a real delight. The landscaping was perfect and beautiful. They had a pizza oven installed in their back yard. Of course, in order to learn how to use the pizza oven, you had to make a trip to Italy. He was kind, pleasant, funny and devoted to his family, friends, and Porterville Breakfast Lions.”
The tribute to Lindgren will feature some of his favorite tunes from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Some of the classic music will include the Beach Boys, Elvis, Porterville’s Fabulous Studio Band music, jazz tunes and trumpeters from the 40’s.
Lindgren himself was a a renowned trumpet player in the Studio Band through his high school and college career. Lindgren’s wife, Jennifer, said her husband loved to listen to jazz and other music from the 40’s and 50’s.
Bill Shaffer has posted a link to the Studio Band’s Far East USO Tour in 1961 on YouTube. It’s the U.S. Air Force Base Far East Network radio station broadcast from Tokyo.
At the 15:49 mark, Lindgren is announced and plays “I Can’t Get Started.” At the 23:43 mark he plays “Sugar Blues,” his signature solo. He’s then interviewed. Lindgren’s trumpet can be heard in the music after the interview.
To view the link visit here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn8n7kKdBF8
Lindgren owned Lindgren’s Jewelry from 1979 until he retired in 2014.
Jennifer, says the tribute will be enjoyable for everyone. To tune into the tribute to Lindgren, listen to KTIP on AM 1450 or FM 101.3 beginning at noon today.