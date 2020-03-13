Muang C. Kistler, LCSW, has joined the Family HealthCare Network team.
Kistler received her Masters in Social Work from Fresno State. Over the years Muang has served in varying capacities within different types of organizations and she joins Family HealthCare Network’s Behavioral Health Department.
Kistler is assisting patients at FHCN’s Porterville Hockett site located at 65 N. Hockett St. To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network, contact 1-877-960-3426 (FHCN) or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. The Porterville Hockett site hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.