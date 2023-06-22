During the Porterville City Council meeting on Tuesday night the council approved an interim agreement with Kings View Behavioral Health Services to take control of operations at the Navigation Center for a period of 90 days beginning July 1.
The council has been focused on assisting the homeless population with permanent supporting housing leading them to open the Navigation Center in September of 2020, and have discussed using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address homeless issues.
Turning Point, who has been operating the Navigation Center since its opening, recently requested additional funding for operations. The council approved the funding request, but Turning Point then denied the amount approved.
The city reached out to Turning Point to discuss the funding issues, but Turning Point denied the meeting, simply stating operations would cease after June due to no funding available to continue the program, city staff stated.
Three candidates applied to take over Navigation Center operations: The Central California Family Crisis Center, Elevate Community Services and Kings View Behavioral Health Services. Two of the three applicants, Elevate and Kings View, expressed an interest in operating the center longer than the interim period of 90 days. CCFCC stated it was OK with another operator and applied just to make sure the center would have an operator.
Council member Donald Weyhrauch asked if operating a Navigation Center would be a new scope of work for either Elevate or Kings View. Both service providers have experience in the field.
Mayor Martha A. Flores asked about Elevate’s current community engagement, to which City Assistant Manager Jason Ridenour responded Elevate is already involved in projects within the city.
"I'm very passionate about Porterville and the services they get especially through the Navigation Center," said Flores.
It was noted any of the service providers selected would absorb the current navigation center staff.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo asked what the daily average number of individuals served through the center was and learned the Navigation Center serves between 75 and 100 individuals a day, not including the 30 individuals who occupy a bed at the center.
Flores commented on the purpose of the center and said the vision has always been to provide for the homeless population.
When it came time for the Council’s vote, Weyhrauch implored the idea of using the McCracken method to vote.
"They're both so highly qualified and so gracious to wanting to step in,” said Wehyrauch about Elevate and Kings View. “I wish we could hire them both and double the size of it."
When the McCracken votes were counted, Elevate received two votes from Flores and Carrillo and Kings View had three from Weyhrauch, Beltran and councilman Greg Meister.
A motion to use ARPA funds to fund the 90 day interim period and to contract Kings View Behavioral Health Services for Navigation Center operations was approved 4-1, with Flores standing in opposition.
A presentation concerning CalTrans projects in the area provided an overview of the upcoming projects located along Highway 190. Three projects were presented to the council.
The first project consists of the construction of a roundabout at Highway 190 and Rockford Avenue. The Rockford Roundabout will be a single lane roundabout, but can be made into a double lane roundabout in the future if needed. The project includes sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting.
Project two consists of three separate projects; a roundabout at Westwood Avenue, an extension of lanes from Jaye Street to Highway 65, and a right turn lane on the off-ramp at Main Street. The Westwood Roundabout would be a hybrid roundabout with both single and double lanes, sidewalk, crosswalks, lighting, and pavement markings.
The last project presented was a duo of roundabouts, one at Plano Street and another at College Avenue. The roundabout at Plano Street will be a dual lane roundabout, and the roundabout at College Avenue will be a hybrid.
The first project is nearly through the design phase and will begin construction in the Summer of 2024 at a total construction cost of $4.5 million.
Project two’s design is complete and construction is estimated to begin in the Spring of 2024 for a total of $9.8 million in construction.
The final project is set to begin its design phase soon, with construction estimated to begin in 2027 at a cost of $11.5 million.
The council held a public hearing to discuss the city’s annual fee adjustment as produced by the Engineering News-Record Cost Index.
While quite a bit of concern was expressed over the high sewer connection fees for annexed portions of the city, City Attorney Julia Lew clarified and reminded the Council the fees were voted on and passed through ballot by a majority of the property owners who could be annexed into city limits. It was also noted a property owner can elect not to connect to city sewer services, but opting out may make it harder to service wells when needed.
In the end, it was decided a study session on sewer assessment districts was needed to bring all of the council members up to speed on the district’s purposes and procedures.