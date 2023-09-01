As part of its consent calendar the Porterville City Council is set to approve Kings View as the operator of the Navigation Center on a more permanent basis at its next meeting. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In early June, the city was notified by Turning Point of Central California it would no longer operate the Navigation Center, which provides a variety of services for those experiencing homelessness, as of June 30.
The council approved the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds the city has received to fund the Navigation Center for 90 days through October 1, Kings View was selected to operate the Navigation Center during that time period on a temporary basis. Kings View was able to rehire the staff who were at the Navigation Center.
In July the council approved a measure to accept applications to operate the center on a more permanent basis. The city has nearly $309,000 in Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds and $70,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to help operate the center over the next year.
In addition the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance has Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program funding available that was previously awarded to the Navigation Center pending KTHA Board approval after a more permanent operator of the Navigation Center is put in place. That funding is more than $323,000, bringing to a total of more than $700,000 available to help operate the center over the next year.
Kings View was the only applicant to apply to operate the center on a more permanent basis. Kings View stated its annual operating budget to operate the center would be more than $1.6 million. Kings View also receives a number of federal grants.
Since it began operating the center on July 1, Kings View has assisted 82 individuals. The agreement calls for Kings View to continue to operate the center from October 1 until June 30, 2024 and the agreement could allow for Kings View to operate the center through 2026.
ARP funds could be used to help fund the operation of the center through 2026. In addition the agreement calls for the city to lease the property at 140 S. C Street to Kings View for $1 a year.
David Polunas, interim CEO, Kings View “Kings View has thoroughly reviewed the request for proposals and is confident in our ability to exceed the City of Porterville's expectations,” said Kings View interim CEO David Polunas in operating the center.