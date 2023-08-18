Join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Kids2Dentist for food ,drinks, door prizes, networking and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The event will be held from 5 to p.m. Thursday, August 24 at 1150 W. Henderson, Porterville.
“We are excited to extend an invitation to you for a momentous event in our community, the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of Kids2Dentist Porterville,” Kids2Dentist stated. “This event will celebrate the culmination of hard work, collaboration, and dedication, bringing together our valued healthcare partners, community members, and local businesses.
“At Kids2Dentist, we believe in the power of collective effort and collaboration. As we take this important step forward, we are grateful for the support of health care providers, community partners, and local businesses who have been instrumental in our journey.
“The Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will not only mark the official opening of our new pediatric dental practice but also symbolize the beginning of enhanced services, community engagement, and positive impact.”
Those interested should RSVP by August 22. Reservations can be made by calling (818) 383-1556. For more information call the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 784-7502.