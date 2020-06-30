Debbie’s K-9 grooming and Porterville Animal Control Services are now providing microchips for pets for $10.
The service is being provided at Debbie’s at 91 W. Laurel in Porterville next to Juicy Burger from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday. No appointments are needed.
Microchips are provided through a curbside service. Those who arrive for the service can call 559-783-9930 and someone will come out to do the microchip. On Friday, Debbie’s did microchips for 40 pets. Along with dogs, Porterville Animal Control Services also posted on its Facebook page microchips are provided for cats as well.
“As we all know fireworks have already began and our intake of dogs has increased,” Porterville Animal Control Services posted on its Facebook page. “This is one of the most stressful times for our beloved animals.
“Fireworks are extremely scary and stressful for animals and they will escape and try to hide from all the scary noises. The day after Fourth of July and for the next couple of weeks is one of the busiest times for our animal shelter and very sad to see all the scared dogs that come in.”
So the animal shelter stated its important for pets to be microchipped. If a pet is found by animal control the pet is scanned for a microchip. This allows the animal shelter to find out who the pet is registered to.
The animal shelter stated this allows owners to be reunited with their pets much quicker and easier than if the pet doesn’t have a microchip.