The Kern Community College District has developed an app to make sure students return to campus in a safe environment.
Porterville College will begin the fall semester on Monday and will welcome back students with the help of the KCCD App.
“At Porterville College, the safety of our students, classified professionals, faculty, and community are very important,” PC stated.
The KCCD App is designed to help provide a safe campus environment. It provides an easy way for everyone to complete daily health screenings and take part in regular contact tracing while on campus. Everyone returning for in-person instruction will be required to fill out a daily self-assessment questionnaire before coming to class. The simple self-screening process can be done through the KCCD Campus Pass App, which can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play Stores.
Visitors to campus are asked to complete an online version of the form, located at portervillecollege.edu.
Once students complete their daily health screening, they will receive a campus pass. If they recieve a green or blue pass they're cleared to come to campus. If they receive a red pass, they're asked to stay home and contact a health professional if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Once those who have been given a green or blue pass arrive on campus, they will need to scan QR codes in every room or area they visit throughout the day to check in to classes and work areas. This allows campus officials to provide contact tracing in the event of an illness on campus and quickly notify everyone who may have been exposed.
“The use of the KCCD App, along with the addition of better filtration systems throughout campus, increased cleaning schedules, improved cleaning methods and improved outdoor spaces for students to sit and study allows us to provide the safest environment possible for the return of students to campus,” PC stated.
All students and staff returning to campus at PC will have to show proof of full vaccination by November 1.
During opening week, PC will hold several outdoor activities for students — including games, music, food and the availability of plenty of PC swag. PC President Claudia Habib and many faculty members will spend time in the campus quad greeting students and talking to everyone for much of the week. Student returning to campus can download the KCCD App at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-store/id1547484922 for iPhone users and at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.readyeducation.kerncc for Android users.
Mask wearing is mandatory on campus for all students, faculty, and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Activities will be held at PC's quad August 23-26 and August 30-September 2. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 23-26 there will be information on the Entrepreneurship Center, counseling and advising, ESL, DACA and Dreamers, admission, financial aid, food pantry, athletics, Associated Student Body of PC, Tech Navigators, tutoring, DRC, EOPS, CARE, CalWorks, NextUp, the transfer center and JEC.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. August 23-26 there will be information on admissions, financial aid, counseling and advising, EOPS, CARE, CalWorks and NextUp.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 30-September 2 there will be information on admissions, financial aid, counseling and advising, EOPS, CARE, CalWorks and NextUp.