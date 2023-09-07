The Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation will present an evening with Dr. Ira Byock, author of “Dying Well” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October at the Wyndham Valley Oak Ballroom in Visalia.
Byock’s presentation, “The Surprising Potential for Wellbeing Through the End of Life,” is free and open to the public.
Byock is a leading palliative care physician and advocate for transforming end-of-life care. He's the founder of the Institute for Human Caring, and is an emeritus professor at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University.
Byock has been involved in hospice since 1978. His Visalia presentation will include formal remarks, plus a question and answer period, followed by a book signing.
For more information on Byock, visit irabyock.org. For information on Kaweah Health Hospice, visit https://www.kaweahhealth.org/our-services/hospice/