There was heated decision making on Tuesday during the Sierra View Medical Center Board of Directors meeting as an appointment needed to be made to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the board, yet the board couldn’t come to a decision. Ultimately, Hans Kashyap was appointed to the board over Greg Shelton.
After having the vacant seat unfilled on the board after the election period, the board elicited the community for applications to fill the seat. At first, no applications were submitted, but at the previous board meeting on January 12, the board stated two qualified applicants were ready to be interviewed to fill the seat. Kashyup and Shelton were present and interviewed by the directors at that meeting.
By the end of the interviews, the Board of Directors was split down the middle in their decision. They tabled the decision to Tuesday night's meeting.
When the matter was before the board on Tuesday, Dr. Gaurang Pandaya, the board representative for District 2, immediately moved for the appointment of Shelton. His motion was met with absolute silence.
Since Pandaya’s motion died, Vice Chair Liberty Lomeli moved to appoint Kashyap to the seat. His motion was seconded by District 5 Director Areli Martinez.
Before the board could take an official vote on the matter, Pandaya mentioned there may be a conflict of interest with appointing Kashyap to the seat as his wife is employed with Family Healthcare Network.
“This is a legal question,” said Pandaya. “We do know that there is a conflict of interest.”
Chairman Dr. Bindsagar Reddy quickly retorted it wasn’t a conflict of interest as Kashyap wasn’t employed directly by FHCN.
“He is married to an employee of Family Healthcare,” said Reddy. “But he does not have any healthcare interests.”
Board Attorney Alex Reed-Krase stated the board could choose if it was a conflict of interest or not, to which the board decided it would not be a conflict of interest.
In the end, the final decision was in favor of appointing Kashyap to the vacant District 3 seat with a vote of 3-1, as Pandaya stood firmly in opposition.
Kashyap was administered his Oath of Office before taking his new seat as the Board of Directors District 3 representative.
In other matters, the board voted to change their meeting times to begin at 5 p.m. instead of 4:30. The matter will be voted on for approval after the bylaws are edited to reflect the change. The time change will take effect at the board’s March meeting.
The next Board of Directors meeting is set for February 28 beginning at 4:30 p.m. and is open for the public to attend.