Two juveniles was arrested on Wednesday for being involved in a shooting incident near a Porterville home. Two other adults were arrested in connection to the incident.
Jimmy Luna and Xochitl Luna were arrested as a result of the incident.
On Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of S. Randy St. in Porterville for shots heard in the area.
Deputies arrived and detained one a male juvenile, who had a loaded gun and a large capacity rifle magazine on him. The boy admitted he and his friends fired the gun near the home. Three more boys were tracked down. One of them also had a loaded gun.
Jimmy and Xochitl Luna, who were living in the home, were detained for further investigation. Detectives searched the home and found several guns, including an unregistered short barreled rifle, a stolen handgun, large capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition. Detectives also determined Jimmy Luna is a convicted felon. Both Jimmy and Xochitl Luna were arrested for being in possession of the items and child endangerment, as the guns were not secured safely inside the home, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Two of the juveniles were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Concealed Firearm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Juan Ramirez or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.