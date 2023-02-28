On February 22, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM, Porterville Police Department officers responded to
a report of a carjacking that just occurred in the 100 block of North E Street. The victims advised that
armed suspects brandished firearms and demanded their vehicle. Detectives responded to the scene
and assumed the investigation.
On February 25, 2023, at approximately 5:00 P.M. Tulare Police Department officers located the
carjacked vehicle in the 1400 block of Retherford Street in the City of Tulare. Tulare Police
Department officers arrested two juvenile suspects, determined to be a 16-year-old and 14-year-old,
who occupied the vehicle. Porterville Police Department detectives responded to the scene to
continue the investigation.
Both juveniles were identified as active criminal street gang members and Porterville residents.
Search warrants were authored for each of their residences, located in the sub-100 block of South
Doree Street and 800 block of East Oak Avenue. The search warrants were approved by a Superior
Court Judge and during the search of the residence’s, detectives located items of evidentiary value
related to the carjacking.
At the conclusion of the investigation, both juveniles were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile
Detention Facility for Carjacking, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Participation in a Criminal
Street Gang.
Anyone with any information regarding this case or any other criminal street gang activity are
encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-
7400 or through our departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it
anonymously.