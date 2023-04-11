Last week I received an email from a reader who was surprisingly literate. It surprised me because many of the letters to the editor regarding my column are embarrassingly ungrammatical, containing misspelled words and dogmatic nonsense. So I wrote the guy back and told him I was pleasantly surprised by his letter. He wrote another one the next week, and it was similarly literate. It was clear he thought that I agreed with some or all of the statements he had made. But I didn’t agree with a word he said, and I don’t think he got that.
I need to clarify what I meant.
The author of these letters said I was critical of conservatives. While it’s true I generally don’t agree with what are characterized today as conservative political viewpoints, I don’t focus on their conservatism. I’m a little conservative myself. My Democrat friends are horrified at my support of the death penalty for anyone who hurts a child or uses a gun in the commission of a crime, especially if they turn the pistol sideways before pulling the trigger. I believe criminals should get out of jail when their jailers are convinced they’ll never again commit a crime, and not before. And for capital crimes, I believe in swift justice — out behind the courthouse five minutes after a guilty verdict is reached. Tax cheats, even former Presidents, should lose 10 times the amount of their fraud, because they’re not cheating the government, they’re cheating ALL of us. And I think if a male athlete who has had his genitalia surgically removed wants to complete with girls, he should only be allowed to do so if he’s also had one leg surgically removed. There are more, but I risk losing what supporters I have.
Religious extremism isn’t conservatism. Conservatives are opposed to change, and that can be the result of personal experiences. If you’ve experienced changes that left you worse off, then it’s understandable you might be suspicious of change. Similarly, preferring to be with people who are similar to you isn’t the exclusive province of conservatives. And there are a few other conservative views that I completely understand. I’m not opposed to conservative views; I’m opposed to liars, and to people who echo liars’ claims out of ignorance.
The letter’s author said he would prefer that juries consist of Trump voters, because they tended to be thoughtful and well-informed — which sounds like an ironic punch line from any one of our late-night comedians. Thoughtful? Well-informed? Many of the people who call themselves conservatives hold positions that are demonstrably not supported by facts. But since they don’t know the facts, and often don’t believe in facts, they’re the last ones to know how ignorant they are. They’re motivated by hate, not by reason.
My reader’s letter consisted almost entirely of two kinds of statements: (1) logical fallacies, which are rhetorical techniques for different ways to lie in order to win arguments, and (2) anecdotes that appear to imply a greater truth, but in fact reflect the exception rather than the rule.
There are dozens of logical fallacies — Google them. For example, disparaging someone for an irrelevant reason: “You can’t trust him; he comes from a galaxy named after a candy bar” sounds vaguely reasonable, but is based on nothing resembling proof. “A happened, and then B happened, so A must have caused B” is called “post hoc ergo propter hoc” in Latin. Both the people who use it and the people who fall for it should be ashamed of themselves, but they’re not.
As to anecdotes, I have no doubt there has been at least one corpulent woman who had a dozen illegitimate children in order to receive a larger welfare check, but the implication “they’re all like that,” which is the purpose of that sort of racist anecdote, is ridiculous and clearly not true. But accurately stating the percentage of welfare recipients who fit the description wouldn’t make the same point, so the accurate statistic is never printed by those who lie to win their arguments. Statistics are how you tell the truth; anecdotes are how you lie.
One of the ideas my reader most objected to was my criticism of supply-side economics, the constant Republican claim lowering taxes on the rich will increase the number of jobs, and hence the total tax receipts. He invoked several of the logical fallacies and quoted a number of Reagan-related anecdotes, as do all supporters of this outlandish theory. But there are virtually NO economists who support the notion of trickle-down economics. In the most famous test of the theory, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nearly 40 percent tax reduction on top incomes greatly reduced state tax revenues, resulting within five years in a deficit of nearly $900 million. The state legislature rolled back the tax reductions, Brownback vetoed the rollback, and the legislature overrode his veto. Even when the proof was on his desk, he refused to accept it. You can’t argue with them, because they’re not listening.
In the future, I’m not going to respond to comments based on any of the dozens of logical fallacies, or on anecdotes, because they’re not worthy of serious consideration. Republicans aren't so much conservatives as they're ideologues so desperate to win they’re willing to lie, cheat and steal elections. They don’t deserve an answer. You can’t debate a liar.
We face a frontal assault on democracy. The Tennessee House of Representatives removed two legislators last week for doing exactly what their voters wanted them to do. Many of us didn’t even see that particular subversion of democracy coming. Only the voters in a district can fire their chosen representative. Think about it for even a few seconds, and you’ll see what they did for what it is. If you think they were right to remove these two legislators, you clearly don’t believe in democracy.
Republicans lie because if they told the truth, they’d never win another election. Don’t fall for their specious arguments, or for their anecdotes, or for any other nonsense. Use the thing they hate the most — the democratic process — to stop them. Be perfectly clear about what you think of them. Eventually, they’ll get it.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net