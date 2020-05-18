While it's only one day, Tulare County had an encouraging development on two fronts on Monday when it comes to reopening businesses more quickly.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of just six positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total of cases in the county to 1,436.
The department also reported no new deaths, leaving the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 67.
If Monday's trend continues, that would more than fall in line with new criteria announced by Governor Gavin Newsom for counties that want to reopen their businesses faster.
The new criteria calls for counties to have low hospitalization rates that are stable and that their rates of positive cases are low. The new criteria is less stringent than the previous criteria,which included not having any deaths for 14 days.
The new criteria essentially more than doubles the number of COVID-19 cases a county can have from 10 per 100,000 to 25 per 100,000 over 14 days. That would mean Tulare County would have to average about eight to nine cases per day as opposed to three to four cases a day it would need to meet the current criteria.
Another criteria counties could meet is having less than eight percent of the tests they conduct be positive.
Governor Newsom did say the new criteria would enable 53 of the state's 58 counties to reopen businesses more quickly while still meeting state guidelines. He didn't say which five counties would still face more strict guidelines.
Twenty-four smaller counties in the state have been allowed to reopen at a more quicker rate. In these counties, some restaurants have begun offering dine-in service with restrictions.
Newsom said he would announce in coming weeks guidelines that would allow in-store retail shopping, barbers and salons to open and professional sporting events without fans.
Tulare County has reported there has been 127 COVID-19 cases in Porterville and its official tally for Lindsay is 105.
There were 169 cases in Tulare, 285 cases in Dinuba, 11 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 11 cases in foothill/mountain communities, 11 cases in Strathmore, 64 cases in Farmersville, 19 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 16 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 13 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. There are about 600 cases in Visalia.
Twenty-eight cases have been reported as travelers, 694 were person-to-person contact and 714 are still under investigation.
Ninety-eight are ages 0-17, 169 are ages 18-25, 316 are ages 26-40, 497 are ages 41-64 and 356 are ages 65 and older.
The county reported there have been 419 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 1,025 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
As of 10 p.m. Sunday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 inpatient cases. Sierra View has reported it has had nine deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital reported it has had 548 tests conducted as of Thursday while 3,445 tests have been done at the Tulare County testing lab as of Saturday.