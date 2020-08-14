David Blaine plans to lift the spirits of the nation. Literally. And he came to Porterville on Friday to prepare for that effort.
The balloons that could be seen over the Porterville Municipal Airport area on Friday were Blaine's as he prepares for his next major stunt. The well-known illusionist and endurance artist who's known for his notable stunt announced he would be doing his first live event in nearly a decade.
David Blaine Ascension will air as a YouTube original on August 31. On August 31, Blaine will be holding a large number of helium-filled balloons and will fly over his native New York City skyline. He will launch from New Jersey and fly over New York City during the event.
On Friday it looked like Blaine was practicing for the event as the balloons could be seen in the air over Porterville with a nearby helicopter filming the journey.
“He landed in our parking lot,” said Hannah Brumley, the brand ambassador for Young's Commercial Transfer, who posts events such as the one on Friday on social media for the company.
Blaine ended up in Young's parking lot at its location on Scranton near the Porterville Airport. “It was pretty wild,” Brumley said.
It's unclear how Blaine came to Porterville to prepare for his August 31 event. “I don't know how he chose Porterville,” Brumley said.
But at about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning there was plenty of excitement when the balloons and then Blaine in Young's parking lot could be seen. Brumley said there were plenty of people in Young's parking lot taking video of Blaine.
“He's on our ground,” said Brumley about an employee telling her Blaine was at the Young's location. Brumley said she responded “You mean metaphorically or literally?” She said the employee responded “That's him here right now on the ground.”
About the upcoming August 31 event, Blaine stated on his Twitter page: “This stunt has been 10 years in the making. Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights. Join me on the ascent.”
The event is promoted as something that “will bring wonder, hope and untethered possibility as (Blaine) launches from New Jersey and journeys across his native New York City skyline to tackle his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet."