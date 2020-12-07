In response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, the Tulare County Superior Court will suspend all criminal and civil jury trials through December 31.
“This decision has temporarily been made after careful consideration of information made available from public health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid potential risks to trial jurors, witnesses, court staff, bench officers and the general public,” said Tulare County Superior Court in a statement.
Allindividuals who have received a jury summons to appear for service in December are excused from service and aren't required to appear. Individuals receiving a summons to appear in January or after are still required to appear.
For further information, visit the court’s website at www.tularesupercourt.ca.gov or call the Tulare County Superior Court Jury Division at 559-730-5100.