A jurisdictional hearing conference in which motions are scheduled to be entered and a jurisdictional hearing have been scheduled in the case of two teenage boys accused of starting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18, 2022.
The jurisdictional hearings were scheduled during a trial setting held on Thursday. A jurisdictional hearing conference and motions are scheduled for 10 a.m. April 11 in Tulare County Superior Court Department C.
A jurisdictional hearing is then scheduled for 10 a.m. April 18 in department C. Depending on what happens in the jurisdictional hearings, the case could then proceed to trial.
The two teens are accused of starting the fire that led to the deaths of Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones.