Jurassic Park will be the next movie shown at the Porterville Chamber of Commerce's Drive-In Cars Under the Stars Movie event.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Porterville Sports Complex. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sunset at about 8:20 p.m.
There will be food vendors available for those who would like to purchase snacks. Tickets are $20. Ticekts will go on sale through eventbrite beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19. For more information visit the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.