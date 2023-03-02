Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder
After the official condemnation of “the use of isolated grammar and usage exercises,” Quible and Griffin explain in their 2007 article “Are Writing Deficiencies Creating a Lost Generation of Business Writers?” innovators came up with the “context-based approach” of providing grammar instruction aimed at helping students avoid the sentence errors they were currently making in their compositions. For a time, the “context-based approach” became popular, and several studies mentioned by Quible and Griffin “found that students who learned language conventions in the context of their writing generally made fewer mechanical errors in their writing than did students who studied language conventions in isolation—a characteristic of TSG [Traditional School Grammar]” (par. 13).
But critics eventually focused on the “inherent flaw” of context-based grammar instruction. By aiming grammar lessons at the mistakes students are currently making, they argued, context-based grammar instruction fails to provide a logical sequence and becomes a hodge-podge mixture of lessons that, according to Quible and Griffin, leaves students with “no background knowledge about grammar, no vocabulary, no concepts, no context, no means for understanding teachers’ explanations of rules or their application” (par. 12).
The inherent flaw in context-based grammar instruction, Quible and Griffin argue, is partly to blame for the fact that today “Students’ writing skills are no more—and may be less—effective than they were 15 to 20 years ago.” The second explanation for the decline in writing skills, confirmed by a 2003 study, is far more ominous: “Some English teachers decided not to teach grammar at all when research findings showed the ineffectiveness of the TSG approach and recommended the use of the context-based approach” (par. 13). As a way of illustrating just how many teachers have turned away from the teaching of grammar, Quible and Griffin mention a 2003 study conducted by the American College Test (ACT) in which college professors indicated that “grammar is the most important skill for students entering college, but high school teachers consider it to be the least important skill.” Not surprisingly, the same 2003 ACT study concluded that “20% of students entering college take a remedial writing course” (par. 15). The ramifications of these findings are clear to Quible and Griffin: grammar instruction is no less needed than in years past, and “The instructors who teach writing courses […] are challenged to develop new approaches to help students remediate their sentence-level errors” (par. 19).
A “viable option,” according to Quible and Griffin, is a teaching approach they refer to as “a modified sentence-combining technique” whereby students are challenged to combine four short sentences, such as these
John is my brother.
He is the oldest of the three boys in my family.
He lives in New York City.
He plans to visit me this weekend.
into one sentence. To combine these sentences, however, students must understand how to form and combine phrases and clauses correctly; otherwise, they are likely to produce sentences with a variety of errors, such as this one containing an adjective, parallel structure, and comma-splice error: “My older brother John lives in New York City, he is going to visit me this weekend.”
Quible and Griffin insist that instructors must identify and correct each “sentence-level” error on a student paper because “If English teachers do not… mark grammar and punctuation errors, students remain unaware of the magnitude of their writing insufficiency and have no way of knowing what types of deficiencies need to be corrected” (par 34). In 2004 and 2006, Quible himself conducted two studies that focused on the effects of error labeling, and he documented a “a strong correlation between error labeling and error correction, suggesting that the error-labeling technique is an effective approach in helping students eradicate sentence-level errors involving grammar and punctuation” (par. 38-39).
I agree with Quible and Griffin’s conclusion that “Focusing instruction on grammar and punctuation rules is a necessary part of teaching written communication skills.” Moreover, as teachers, we can now gain confidence from the fact that recent research studies have confirmed that “the ability of students to eliminate their [own] sentence-level errors” can improve by having them identify and correct these errors in writing samples.
In a three-year effort after my retirement, I focused on creating a color-coded, holistic system that would provide illustrations of the correct use of all punctuation marks and essential grammar components—all in the form of a four-level writing game. The result was the launching of the online writing game RACE-2-WRITE! in 2016, a few months after Google announced the open-source release of SyntaxNet and Parsey McParseface. These two powerful engines make it possible for RACE-2-WRITE! to take any player sentence, regardless of its length or complexity, and instantly reproduce it with each word painted according to its grammatical function in the sentence. Players earn more points for writing sentences on a randomly selected writing topic (an option) using the more advanced punctuation marks (dash, semi-colon, etc.) and grammar components (relative pronouns, gerunds, 4-word verbs, etc.). It’s colorful, user-friendly, and players can launch a writing “race” from computers in the same room or from two different countries. The game shows them the punctuation and grammar components they are currently using in their writing, as well as those they still need to master. It’s definitely worth checking out at writingames.com.