Owner claims Porterville more harsh than other areas
The owner of Jenny Lynn’s said the Porterville Fire Department came to his restaurant on Tuesday to give him a citation and shut down the outdoor dining he was offering.
Jenny Lynn’s owner Gary Watt said what upsets him the most is what he describes as inconsistent enforcement of guidelines. He said the City of Porterville is the most strict when it comes to enforcing the guidelines while other areas have been more lenient.
Watt had been offering his patio for outdoor dining but said that was shut down on Tuesday. Under the stay-at-home order that was issued late Sunday, restaurants in the San Joaquin Valley are no longer allowed to offer outdoor dining. They can only provide takeout or delivery.
Watt said relying just on takeout isn’t feasible for his restaurant. “We’re just a small business,” Watt said. “I’m probably going to close. We can’t survive on take
out. I don’t know what to do.”
Watt said he would decide on Tuesday night if he was going to close. About the lockdown, Watt said, “I can’t even imagine they’re doing this to people.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring, Watt said he’s done his best to abide by the ever changing guidelines since that time, including offering indoor dining at just 10 or 20 percent of capacity. “I know what’s wrong and what’s right,” Watt said.
But Watt added he hasn’t received any relief during this pandemic. He added he has applied for help at the federal level and also applied for a $5,000 loan from the city, but the city only has so much available to help small businesses. “We haven’t been able to get anything,” Watt said.
He also said he tried to talk to the Porterville Fire Department official who came to issue him the citation, but said, “he wouldn’t even talk to me.”
As far as the guidelines, Watt said, “No one is enforcing it like Porterville is. You can go to other places and they’re not doing anything. Everybody else is looking the other direction. That’s what irritates me the most.”