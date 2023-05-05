After a three-year pause, Jehovah’s Witnesses have returned to the LA County Fair. Witnesses from Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire were hosting display carts with Bible-based literature for the thousands of daily visitors starting Friday.
Just more than 100 years ago, Los Angeles County opened its first local fair in a Pomona beet field, beginning a Southern California tradition that only a world war and a pandemic could postpone. Since 1994, Jehovah’s Witnesses have welcomed fairgoers with a positive message and an array of free Bible-based literature at the fair.
The LA County Fair, one of the most well-known fairs in the United States, closed for public safety during the pandemic, reopening for its centennial anniversary in 2022. At the same time, Witnesses globally halted their public ministry in March 2020 in response to COVID-19 but resumed in July 2022.
For Gene Beltran, a Los Angeles County resident and regional spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, visiting the fair with his family has been an annual highlight since he was four years old. "For the past 20 years, I have enjoyed not only going into the Fair but also talking to people at the Fair about the Bible and the comfort it gives. I really enjoy giving back to my community and my neighbors,” said Beltran.
"We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives," said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses. "We're now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again — person-to-person, face-to-face. It's not the only way we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope."
In the 101 years it has existed, the LA County Fair has welcomed an estimated 89 million visitors with the unique ability to draw a diverse crowd. "The Fair really brings people together from all over LA and the Inland Empire Region,” said Beltran. “The Bible's message often has the same unifying effect on people. I love talking to people about its positive message.”
In a world that has faced significant change since the pandemic, Hannah Maisel, who has volunteered at the Fair since 2005, remarked on the importance of being there. "After the hardships that people have experienced these last three years, it's important now more than ever to connect with people and share a message of encouragement and hope,” said Maisel.
“The display carts showcase the official website of Jehovah's Witnesses, jw.org, which is the most translated website in the world, currently with 1,077 languages. The carts are like neon signs; many individuals see them with a topic that catches their attention or triggers their curiosity. Visitors come to the carts when they are relaxed and feel comfortable talking," said Rose Adams, an Inland Empire resident.
Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah's Witnesses' public ministry in the U.S. since 2011. While "cart witnessing" began in large metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to the tens of thousands of smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets — and at Pomona's LA County Fair.
To learn more about Jehovah's Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website, jw.org.