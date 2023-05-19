After a four-year COVID pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Madera which is hosting its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.
Prior to 2020, Madera was marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling restaurants after they attended their year-round assemblies at the Madera Assembly Hall. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Madera when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their assembly and convention programs as virtual events — the latter in more than 500 languages. The Witnesses brought that attention back to Madera, beginning on Friday. The Witnesses are bringing that tradition back to Madera through Sunday – this time with their first-ever regional conventions being held there this summer.
“Virtual meetings have been an amazing tool, but nothing can compare to being with our friends in person,” said Jeff Gregory, local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Life today can bog us down with stress, but a warm smile and a hug from different friends has a way of melting it away.”
Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. In the United States alone, more than 708 conventions will be held in 144 host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions are exploring the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism was to be held following during Saturday morning's session and a prerecorded drama is being be featured in two parts during Saturday's session and the Sunday afternoon sessions.
"As we view the uncertainty of what's taking place in the world today, we could all use a refresher course in patience,” says Gregory. “We certainly have had to practice this quality as we waited almost four years to go back to our roots of attending in-person conventions.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, go to jw.organd navigate to the “About Us” tab.