Longtime Porterville historian Jeff Edwards has passed away. He was 98. Edwards' granddaughter Kristina Noel said Edwards passed away at 2:02 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
More details on Edwards' death will be provided in The Recorder on Friday.
Longtime Porterville historian Jeff Edwards has passed away. He was 98. Edwards' granddaughter Kristina Noel said Edwards passed away at 2:02 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
More details on Edwards' death will be provided in The Recorder on Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.