On Thursday, March 25, Don Jans will be speaking at PARA about the subject of his new book, Setting the Brushfires of Freedom. "It does not take a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting Brushfires of freedom in the minds of men." - Samuel Adams
A specter is haunting the United States. That specter is collectivism. Collectivism is the idea that the individual's belongs not to him but to the group or society of which he is merely a part, that he has no rights, and that he must sacrifice his values and goals for the group's "greater good." According to collectivism, the group or society is the basic unit of moral concern, and the individual is of value only insofar as he serves the group. As one advocate of this idea puts it: "Man has no rights except those which society permits him to enjoy." Marxism, communism, socialism, and progressives, and todays Democrat party all hold collectivist values.
America was founded on the principles that every man is a king, capable of owning his own "castle" and defending his own property. How far we have gone astray! Join PARA at Gail Nuckol's house Thursday Night at 6 p.m. for the discussion of how we find our way back to freedom.
PARA meets on the fourth Thursday of the month in at Gail Nuckol's house, located at 13144 Road 216 in Porterville. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and seating will be limited. If you would like to attend by Zoom please contact Melody Gillespie, the PARA Press Secretary for the coordinates. To reach Gillespie, please call (559) 779-8253 or email melgillespie.CRA@gmail.com.
To learn more about PARA, visit their webpage at www.portervillecra.com