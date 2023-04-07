A long-standing Porterville tradition, somewhat similar to the Pony Express is facing the end of an era and could soon be just another piece of history.
The Jackass Mail Run, established in 1962, after the City of Porterville’s yearlong Centennial celebration, is celebrating its 60thrunning of U.S. mail being delivered from Porterville to Springville, entirely by horseback and horse drawn vehicle.
But with the rising costs of insurance and multiple permits, combined with limited revenue, the Jackass Mail Run committee members fear it won't be financially feasible to support the run in the future.
In 1985, the Ex-Wagon Master Dance was created as the main source of revenue to cover the costs of event insurance and permits required by the state and Tulare County.
In addition to the dance, novelty Jackass Mail Run stamps are sold for 50 cents each and local businesses are asked to contribute monetary and in-kind donations that are essential to ensure safe passage for animals and riders on the 18-mile trek.
But with costs rising in every aspect, even the once profitable dance is becoming a financial burden.
Members of the Jackass Mail Run Committee are made up of volunteers, horsemen and women, eager to keep the tradition alive.
But owning a horse isn't a requirement. Meetings are open to the public and anyone is welcome to join and be a part of the committee.
In hopes of continuing the Jackass Mail Run after this year, the committee is dependent on a successful Ex-Wagon Master Dance on Saturday, April 8at Landing 13 in Porterville. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the dance is scheduled to be held from 8 to midnight. Admission is $15.
The 60thrunning of the Jackass Mail Run will be held on Saturday, April 22, and as always, the public is welcome to ride along or await the arrival of the mail in Springville where a gunfight is sure to ensue.
For more information about the Jackass Mail Run or to find out how one can contribute, visit one of their social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram, or email jackassmailrun1962@gmail.com
“LONG LIVE THE JACKASS MAIL RUN!,” said Tonya (Baker) Childree, who plays a major role in organzing the event served as the event's Wagon Master from 2019-2021.