Modifications to the annual Jackass Mail Run event in Porterville and Springville are on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors agenda for approval in the consent calendar for Tuesday's meeting.
After receiving a special event permit application for the Jackass Mail Run, it was noted the route within the Porterville area of the event has changed and renewed approval by the board is required based on the changes.
The event, which begins at Porterville City Hall and ends at the Springville Fairgrounds, is requesting that partial closure of Highway 190 be approved. In order for CalTrans to issue the permit for the event, the board must recognize the event by resolution.
If the board chooses to approve this item the director of the Resource Management Agency will approve the event on an annual basis, given that no other modifications need to be made to the event or route. The annual Jackass Mail Run is scheduled for April 22.
The board will receive a presentation from Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman concerning an update on the Tulare County Fire Department.
After recently entering into its 15th year of service, Norman will highlight Tulare County Fire Department updates on operations, training and prevention divisions. The status of current projects and a review of recently completed projects will also be discussed, as well as challenges and successes the department has faced in recent years.
Several other presentations are on the agenda for the supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Jennah Creason will be recognized for her title as a USA boxing national champion, and Norman will provide an additional presentation on the response efforts made by the Tulare County Fire Department to the recent flooding in the area.
Two retirements will be highlighted. Dr. Karen Haught, of the county's Health and Human Services Agency, and Angela Rose, with the county counsel's office, will both be recognized as they ready themselves to enter into retirement. The board will also receive a presentation regarding the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation fiscal year 2022-2023 organizational update.
A continued public hearing concerning a general plan amendment to change land use designation at the southeast corner of Avenue 280 and Caldwell Avenue, and Road 140 and Lovers Lane in Visalia will be held on Tuesday. The request for the land use designation change is to accommodate a convenience store, a self-storage facility and future service commercial uses.
This meeting is scheduled for March 28, beginning at 9 a.m.